Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,565 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 2,476.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $67.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686,147. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.18.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

