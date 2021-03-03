Harvey Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.21 on Wednesday, hitting $520.04. The stock had a trading volume of 215,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $554.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $321.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,468 shares of company stock worth $2,395,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

