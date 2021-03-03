Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after buying an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after buying an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.59 on Wednesday, reaching $271.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.75, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.58 and a 200-day moving average of $268.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

