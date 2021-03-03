Harvey Capital Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.17. The stock had a trading volume of 101,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,335. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $276.34 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

