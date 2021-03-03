Harvey Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,040 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 178,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 581,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $63,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

NYSE ABT traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $120.17. The stock had a trading volume of 63,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,399. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,066 shares of company stock worth $3,125,316 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

