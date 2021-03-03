Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,769 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up 1.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 411,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,025,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $69.37.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

