Harvey Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 209,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,000. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF makes up about 2.0% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,101.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $182,000.

FAN stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 2,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,034. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

