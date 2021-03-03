Harvey Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $11.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,965,559. The company has a market cap of $302.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

