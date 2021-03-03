Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 94.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.