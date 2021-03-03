Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $589,682.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $116.29 million and $589,682.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.31 or 0.00016405 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,683.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.57 or 0.03140197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.00381567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.01052563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.04 or 0.00432165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00372586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00242772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,985,441 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

