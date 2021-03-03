HC Wainwright Boosts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $124.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.55. 7,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,755. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 501,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,156,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after purchasing an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

