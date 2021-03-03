HC Wainwright Increases Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $60.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

VCEL traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. Vericel has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,679,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

