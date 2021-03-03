HC2 (HCHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.75.
HCHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
HC2 Company Profile
HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.
