HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,373. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $149.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

