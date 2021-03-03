HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of HDFC Bank worth $155,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

