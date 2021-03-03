Head to Head Contrast: Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) vs. Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agnico Eagle Mines and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 3 7 0 2.70 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus price target of $87.63, indicating a potential upside of 56.50%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $2.49 billion 5.46 $473.17 million $0.97 57.72 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.25

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 21.54% 7.22% 4.10% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Fury Gold Mines on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 2.9 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

