Head-To-Head Contrast: Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) vs. COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY)

COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for COBHAM PLC/ADR and Kerry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM PLC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Kerry Group 1 0 9 0 2.80

Risk and Volatility

COBHAM PLC/ADR has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COBHAM PLC/ADR and Kerry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM PLC/ADR $2.18 billion 2.54 $98.11 million $0.11 40.82 Kerry Group $8.11 billion 2.82 $634.48 million $4.41 29.39

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM PLC/ADR. Kerry Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COBHAM PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

COBHAM PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. COBHAM PLC/ADR pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kerry Group pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kerry Group beats COBHAM PLC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

COBHAM PLC/ADR Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite, radio, wireless, antenna, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment provides safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment offers critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, which include radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves defense, radar, electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flights, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food and beverage end use markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions under the Denny, Fridge Raiders, Richmond, Dairygold, Strings and Things, Naked Glory, Rollover, LowLow, Charleville, Galtee, Wall's, Mattessons, and Cheestrings brand names. It also produces chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, cheese products, and seasonings and functional ingredients. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

