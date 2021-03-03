Head to Head Review: RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get RealPage alerts:

91.9% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RealPage and Bentley Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RealPage $988.14 million 8.97 $58.21 million $1.28 68.02 Bentley Systems $736.65 million 15.62 $103.09 million N/A N/A

Bentley Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RealPage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RealPage and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealPage 0 8 0 0 2.00 Bentley Systems 0 3 4 0 2.57

RealPage presently has a consensus price target of $83.69, indicating a potential downside of 3.88%. Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.72%. Given RealPage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RealPage is more favorable than Bentley Systems.

Profitability

This table compares RealPage and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealPage 4.79% 9.64% 4.13% Bentley Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RealPage beats Bentley Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Buildium that offers customer support and rapid self-provisioning services; RealPage Financial Services for back office accounting; Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; Spend Management solutions, that enables property owners and managers to control costs; SmartSource IT offers outsourced IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, Intelligent Lease Management, LeaseLabs, AI Resident Screening, and MyNewPlace solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, applicant screening, and creative content design. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident Utility Management, SimpleBills, Resident Payments, ActiveBuilding, Contact Center Maintenance, and Renter's Insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renter's insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering YieldStar Revenue Management, Business Intelligence, And Asset And Investment Management Platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training programs. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing. The company also offers iModelHub, a cloud platform to accelerate going digital for users of its ProjectWise design integration services; OpenSite Designer, an integrated application for civil site and land development workflows across conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design phases; and iModel.js, an open-source library to improve the accessibility for visualization and analytical visibility of infrastructure digital twins. In addition, it provides solution implementation, on-boarding, change management, consulting, and on premise managed services. The company serves engineers, architects, planners, contractors, fabricators, information technology managers, and operators. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has strategic alliances with Siemens and Microsoft Corp. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.