Head-To-Head Review: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) versus Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Visteon and Valeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.22 $70.00 million $2.77 46.53 Valeo $21.82 billion 0.38 $350.56 million $1.04 16.38

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Valeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Visteon and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 3 6 0 2.36 Valeo 2 5 5 0 2.25

Visteon currently has a consensus target price of $105.44, suggesting a potential downside of 19.24%. Given Visteon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Valeo.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Visteon beats Valeo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Valeo

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also provides powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for electric cars; products, such as torque converters, dual dry and wet clutches, and hydraulic actuators that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures systems, modules, and components to optimize thermal management of vehicles and passenger comfort in the cabin, including heating ventilation and air conditioning systems. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers; and replacement parts and accessories to independent aftermarket for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

