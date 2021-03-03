Head to Head Survey: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management -20.12% 13.27% 1.57% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Annaly Capital Management has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Broadmark Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $3.79 billion 3.11 -$2.16 billion $1.00 8.42 Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.37 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Annaly Capital Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Annaly Capital Management and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 2 10 0 2.83 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus price target of $8.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.75%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Annaly Capital Management on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.