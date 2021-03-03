Head to Head Survey: Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Brainsway alerts:

This table compares Brainsway and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36% Glaukos -33.61% -7.99% -5.87%

This table compares Brainsway and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway $23.10 million 4.26 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -17.70 Glaukos $236.98 million 16.89 $15.42 million ($0.10) -890.20

Glaukos has higher revenue and earnings than Brainsway. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainsway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brainsway and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glaukos 2 7 1 0 1.90

Brainsway currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.13%. Glaukos has a consensus price target of $58.40, suggesting a potential downside of 34.40%. Given Brainsway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than Glaukos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Brainsway has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glaukos beats Brainsway on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; iStent SA, a two-stent product that is designed for use as a standalone glaucoma procedure; iDose Travoprost, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication; and MicroShunt, an ab-externo device for treatment of open-angle glaucoma. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.