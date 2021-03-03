Head-To-Head Survey: The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) & PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PermRock Royalty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and PermRock Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 5.00 $901.41 million N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 5.76 $8.84 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Hong Kong and China Gas and PermRock Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

PermRock Royalty Trust has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.27%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Risk and Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56%

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

