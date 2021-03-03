HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Shares of HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.17. HealthWarehouse.com shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 525 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

About HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded by Lalit P. Dhadphale in August 2007 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

