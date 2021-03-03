Hector Lima Sells 1,174 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $163,444.28.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.

Shares of CTXS traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.05. 28,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 398 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.