Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $964.02 million and $75.40 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00050585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001996 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010657 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,515,082,595 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.