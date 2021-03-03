Hedget Achieves Market Cap of $12.33 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Hedget token can currently be bought for $7.04 or 0.00013655 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $12.33 million and approximately $432,269.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

Hedget Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

