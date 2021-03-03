HedgeTrade Hits One Day Volume of $99,407.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $390.27 million and approximately $99,407.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002199 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002476 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00044227 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006280 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000173 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00017692 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

