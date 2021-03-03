HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.86 ($78.66).

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

ETR HEI opened at €68.08 ($80.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.31. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.70 ($82.00).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.