Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €1.23 ($1.44) and last traded at €1.23 ($1.45). Approximately 744,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.26 ($1.49).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDD. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.06) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Independent Research set a €0.65 ($0.76) price target on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $374.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €0.78.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.