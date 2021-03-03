Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Helios Technologies posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,000. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $21,533,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helios Technologies (HLIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.