Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $76.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO stock opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $470,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.