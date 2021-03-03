Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Helius Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

