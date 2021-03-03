Helius Medical Technologies (HSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($3.85) per share for the quarter.
Shares of HSM opened at C$17.54 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$43.75. The company has a market cap of C$40.53 million and a PE ratio of -1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
