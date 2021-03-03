Hellenic Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $265,134.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003142 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $110.90 million and approximately $265,134.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.70 or 0.00373809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

