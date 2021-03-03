HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.91 ($92.84).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock traded down €4.35 ($5.12) on Wednesday, hitting €62.50 ($73.53). 1,662,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €69.43 and a 200-day moving average of €54.14. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.