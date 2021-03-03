HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.91 ($92.84).

ETR:HFG traded down €4.35 ($5.12) on Wednesday, hitting €62.50 ($73.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,662,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.14. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 52 week high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

