Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.58). Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6,300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares in the company, valued at $979,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,898. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

