Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Shares of HMTV stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a PE ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.13. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

