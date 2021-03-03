Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the January 28th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $137,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,133,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HEPA shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

