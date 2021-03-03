Herc Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,072 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,138% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.11. 184,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,812. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

