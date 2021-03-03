Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,460,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 412,705 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.65% of Herman Miller worth $252,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.65 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

