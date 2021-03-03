HEROcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $683,176.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 32% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $683,176.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 125.6% against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00778924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00032534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.