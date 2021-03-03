Heronetta Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 2.2% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

NYSE:SU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 373,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,755,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

