Heronetta Management L.P. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.1% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 1,467,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 369,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,961,857. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

