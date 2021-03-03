Heronetta Management L.P. Has $16.22 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heronetta Management L.P. cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 13.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,424. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.