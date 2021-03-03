Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.20). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of HT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 395,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $428.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

