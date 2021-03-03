Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,134 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 329 put options.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,534,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $51,317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,462,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,279,000 after purchasing an additional 203,731 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,471,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

