Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $88.75

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and traded as low as $86.80. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $87.20, with a volume of 10,313 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.52.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

