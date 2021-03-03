Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,443. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

