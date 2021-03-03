Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
NYSE:HFRO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 135,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,443. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile
