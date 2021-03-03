Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 10.7% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,094.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,232.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,204.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

